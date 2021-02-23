Spotty Showers Today As Front Stalls

A front is slowly moving Southward across the Gulf of Mexico and Central Florida this morning. As the front continues to slow down on it’s approach to our region this morning, the potential for a line of shower to develop is possible.

Drying will happen from West to East after the passage of these showers, but along the coast we can expect for more showers in the afternoon with the daytime heat. Highs will range between the low to mid 80’s.

High pressure once again establishes itself over South Florida with the passage of this weak front allowing Northeast to bring in a few spotty showers on Wednesday. Temperatures won’t change and remain warm.

By Thursday the wind flow will be out of the East to Southeast to maybe drive in a rogue shower or two, but mostly dry conditions likely. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend and feel more like May!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

