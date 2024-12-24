Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone is done with all holiday preparations and can now focus on quality time with loved ones. South Florida has been undergoing changes in the forecast and while we still saw a beautiful day on Monday, it was noticeable that the temperatures were starting to warm once again. And this morning was even more evident of a change in the weather pattern as South Florida woke up to a few showers coming in from the Atlantic. That means that unlike Monday morning, we now woke up with the wind off the water which means milder air will return today along with the possibility of a few showers.

While we are on topic, let’s talk about showers. Christmas Eve across South Florida means outdoor celebrations for many. This means that rain chances on a holiday like today can make or break any outdoor celebrations. While South Florida is not expected to see a lot of rain today, a few isolated showers will return to the forecast after days of being quiet. No significant rainfall is expected but a passing shower on the breeze will be possible throughout the day. Overall, most of South Florida will remain on the quiet end. As we move on to Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah at sundown, the potential for a few more showers remains in place for South Florida. Wednesday will probably have a better chance of seeing showers than today. High temperatures both days will have around that 80° mark.

Looking ahead, the return of ocean air will continue to bring milder temperatures across South Florida. The elevated shower chance on Wednesday will remain in place through the second half of the holiday work week as a daily dose of showers will be possible through Friday. Clouds will continue to build midweek and the mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the second half of the work week. A breeze off the water will also build after Christmas, which means South Florida will also turn breezy through the second half of the week. While some more sunshine is possible for the last weekend of the year, isolated showers and breezy conditions will stick around until a weak front possibly brings nicer conditions for the final days of 2024!

Have a wonderful holiday!

