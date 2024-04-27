Overall, this weekend won’t be all too bad but it will be different from the past several weekends. We have gotten used to the seasonably cool conditions during much of the weekends over the course of the last several months and that will remain a feature this weekend.

The main changes are that it will be windy with spotty showers and more clouds present this weekend.

As far as winds are concerned, they will be sustained up to 25 mph along the coast with gusts up to 35-40 mph expected due to a strong area of high pressure building in to our north.

This will lead to a high risk for rip currents this weekend. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the Broward County beaches for large waves of up to 5-8 feet breaking by the coast and a Small Craft Advisory is in place for all local waters, meaning hazardous marine conditions will be in place.

For many locations, it will be dry this weekend but the occasional, light rain shower or drizzle will make a run onshore from the Atlantic and will quickly pass by. This will also aid in extra clouds present across our skies with just some opportunities for sunshine at times.

This spotty shower chance will continue into the start of next week while temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 80s for highs. The breeze at this point will start to gradually weaken.

By the end of next week, the breeze will definitely be lighter while temperatures should start to turn warmer.