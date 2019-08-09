Spotty PM Storms

South Florida get ready for a hot day! There is less moisture in the air and lots heat getting pumped into the region. This will allow for highs to soar into the low to mid 90’s with feels like temperatures ranging between 100-104 degrees. Spotty storms possible to help cool the air down a little.

Get your weekend plans done early and count on scattered afternoon storms developing inland and pushing towards the coast on Saturday.

Enjoy the early part of the day. Scattered afternoon storms moving towards the coast possible on Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ox2keX8ogg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 9, 2019

If the models are right, more moisture will move in on Sunday increasing our chance of seeing heavier downpours (mainly afternoon).

Today in the Tropics

All is quiet for now. Most computer models show no development in the next 5 days. However, there is less sheer and dry air with plenty of warm water in the Atlantic Basin and that means a more active period is to come.

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7