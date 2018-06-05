Spotty PM Rain

South Florida look for another hot day. It will be a little preview of what Summer will be like, which officially starts in 15 days. High temperatures will soar into the 90’s and near records in some areas. Also, we will see spotty afternoon inland showers and storms moving towards the coastal communities. Once we lose the heating of the day, the activity will wind down and overnight should be dry. At least count on a 40% chance of showers and storms in the forecast. By Thursday, with a front hanging around to our North, we could have more moisture in the air and may need to bump up the rain chances. For now, count on seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms to finish off the week.

Another hot day expected… Forecast calls for possible record high temperatures in the 90's! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/dbBtMlz7Tx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 5, 2018

Tropics Update: All is quiet!

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7