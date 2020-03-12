Spotty Morning Showers, Sunny Skies Expected

Good Thursday morning, South Florida!

We woke up to overcast skies across South Florida with a few spotty showers. Expect drier air to filter in later on today, making way for sunny skies.

Here’s your day planner for today! Temperatures will remain near normal in the low 80’s and only a 10% chance of rain this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain steady across the board into next week. We could have a few days slightly above average for this time of year.

So far, things are looking good for St. Patrick’s day with a high of 82, sunny skies and only a 10% chance of rain.

Have a great day, South Florida!