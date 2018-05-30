We are stuck between two features, high pressure to the east over the western Atlantic Ocean and former Alberto still spinning over Kentucky/Indiana. These features are keeping an avenue open for deep tropical to move in from the Caribbean. Unfortunately this means spotty downpours with isolated storms possible this Wednesday. By Friday, high pressure will start to build into the southeast United States and with it, a batch of drier air. Our breeze will swing around off the ocean and if we manage to see any showers or storms developing, they will favor inland areas. Overall, most models are suggesting that will have tons of sunshine and an early Summer-like feel with high temperatures in the 90’s.

Spotty downpours possible today as a train of moisture continues to move in. When will rain chances go down? Get the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/eO9NQgQFim — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 30, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7