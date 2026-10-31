Happy Halloween, South Florida!

The forecast looks like a mixed bag with haunted humidity and a few spooky showers through the day. Trick or Treating looks okay just don’t be surprised if you have to deal with a quick shower this evening.

Daylight saving time ends tonight, so don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour tonight. This means starting tomorrow our sunrise will be much earlier at 6:29 am but unfortunately our sunset will also be earlier at 5:39pm.

Speaking of Sunday, rain chances will be much higher as a mid-level low passes over Florida. The higher rain chances will continue into Monday as well. Heavy rain at times is a concern.

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will be the two wettest days before the pattern trends drier for the second half of the week. We could be looking at our next front by the end of the week.