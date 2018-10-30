Spooktacular Halloween Forecast

It will be a mostly sunny and dry day, with near typical temps on this Halloween.

For the smaller ghosts, afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 80s, while the larger goblins will enjoy temps in the upper 70s. Tomorrow will see near typical temps with mostly dry conditions. On Friday it all changes.

Tracking a Front

On the big view we can see the Polar Branch of the Jet Stream (a large river of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere), pushing cold air south.

At the same time, the sub tropical branch is nudging warm air north. Wherever these two air masses meet, the result is usually strong thunderstorm activity.

For much of Wednesday morning, the strong storms will be felt from the Four Corners Region, east to Texas, Oklahoma, and all the way into Missouri.

Halloween will be a bit scary over the Southern Plains, until the front can clear the area.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the severe potential shifts to the South. Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the area highlighted in yellow.

While the red area shows where heavy rainfall is being forecast, heavy enough to cause Flash Flooding.

On Friday the front will be knocking at our door with a chance for some rain here. It will turn hotter as the winds will shift out of the SSW, ushering in plenty of tropical heat and humidity.

A good chance for rain is expected for the weekend as the front stalls across the area. No temp change is being forecast.

Hurricane Oscar

Oscar will continue to march into the Cold waters of the Northern Atlantic, aka, the Hurricane Graveyard. These chilly water temps tend to starve systems of much-needed energy. However, the remnants of Oscar are expected to cause some unsettled weather across parts of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Weather Alerts have been issued there.