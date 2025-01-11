More weather changes are ahead this weekend as our next cold front approaches South Florida. Ahead of it, temperatures are dramatically warmer this morning versus yesterday morning by about 15F!

Not all fronts are created equal, however, so unlike past fronts that have unleashed extended periods of cold days and lots of sunshine, this next front that sweeps through midday Saturday will usher in just a brief chill and more clouds.

As of Saturday morning, the front is located near the lake region of Florida with mostly clear skies to its south and clouds and scattered light rain showers to its north.

In South Florida, expect sunshine very early with temperatures warming to near 80F by noon. Then around that time frame is when the front will arrive, leading to scattered showers from the midday through mid-afternoon hours. Otherwise, it will just be mostly cloudy and milder.

Clouds break up overnight tonight, unleashing another blast of cold air with widespread lows back into the 50s across mainland South Florida. This will foreshadow better weather on our Sunday with sunshine and times of cloudiness along with high temperatures seasonable in the mid 70s.

It turns warmer once again Monday into Tuesday. Then our next front will approach during the day Tuesday, which could usher in another drop in temperatures for the second half of the week depending on the evolution of this front and the placement of cooling high pressure to the north.

The model guidance is having a very difficult time addressing our long range pattern when it comes to consistency on the outcome, so temperature forecasts will continue to shift in the days to come. There will even be the chance for some showers, especially by next weekend.