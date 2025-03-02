A weak front will cross through South Florida this Sunday, reinforcing a push of dry air in the form of low humidity and keeping our pattern quiet.

Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions this Sunday with highs not too far from average, reaching the low 80s across Miami-Dade and Broward and the mid to upper 70s across the Florida Keys.

A northerly wind flow will remain locked in overnight, leading to widespread low temperatures for Monday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs Monday — despite an onshore breeze — will be a tad below average in the upper 70s.

That onshore breeze will do a few things for the first half of the new week (Monday through Wednesday): drive in a few more clouds from time-to-time, usher in warming temperatures and lead to some spotty showers.

Rain chances will still be fairly low until the next front arrives early Thursday. This doesn’t mean widespread rain is expected but isolated to scattered, light showers are in the forecast then.

This front will also usher in another brief change to our temperatures with highs falling from the mid 80s Wednesday to the upper 70s Friday.