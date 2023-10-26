The winds remain the big story this Thursday as the windy week continues courtesy of a strong area of high pressure to our north.

Unfortunately, winds do not look to relax much until perhaps Monday, so breezy to windy conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph do remain in the forecast.

This will keep hazardous marine conditions in play with a Small Craft Advisory in effect through at least Friday evening and a High Surf Advisory for the east coast through this evening.

With this onshore flow and the King Tides in place, a Coastal Flood Statement is also in effect for minor saltwater flooding during times of high tide.

This Thursday, expect clouds to dominate much of the day with quick-moving showers in spots, especially Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. This will hold highs close to normal into the mid 80s.

As high pressure shifts farther south over the next day or two, that should also nudge the moisture that has been in place for these showers also more to the south, meaning more sunshine and drier conditions are expected by Saturday. With more sunshine in place, temperatures should be a touch warmer into the mid to upper 80s.

Now on Sunday, there is more uncertainty with the forecast. Some of the model guidance suggests an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will head toward Florida. If this happens, then more moisture would return and therefore the chance for seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Given this uncertainty, a 40% rain chance is in place for Sunday for now, although this forecast will either trend wetter or drier depending on how this forecast and weather pattern evolves.

Beyond then, it will turn warmer and more humid with a brief break from the breeze early next week. This period will come with the chance for a few showers and storms but it will remain fairly quiet overall.

Then by around Wednesday, a front could approach, leading to stronger winds once again and the risk for showers. Unfortunately, by the time this front reaches South Florida, it should weaken and little to no cooling is expected as a result.