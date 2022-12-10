The nice stretch of weather we’ve been enjoying rolls on into the weekend thanks to high pressure, a feature responsible for quiet weather conditions, that has remained parked over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. And not only will that high make for nice weather this weekend but that will even continue into much of next week!

Expect plenty of sunshine across South Florida this Saturday paired with low humidity and temperatures about 5F above average into the low to mid 80s. That nice weather will continue into this evening, making for great conditions for the Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale.

Temperatures will cool off tonight under mostly clear skies and with a light, northerly wind. Lows will range from the mid to upper 60s across the mainland — still above average — to the low 70s into the Keys.

Sunday is also looking great with mostly sunny skies and warm but comfortable conditions. Rain chances will remain low at a 0-10% chance.

While we stay quiet and warm much of next week, too, there is the potential for a strong cold front to reach and cross through South Florida late in the week. It’s all associated with a large storm system developing across the western US and will eventually bright snow to the northern Plains and severe storms to the South early in the weekend. By the storm reaches the East Coast of the US, some of the model guidance brings the cold front through South Florida, which would then drop out temperatures but it’s still early to know for sure.