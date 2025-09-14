Hopefully you had a nice Saturday. It was a nicer day overall with more sunshine and dry time but we still did have to deal with times of showers and storms during the afternoon.

The good news? Quieter weather is in store for Sunday as dry air really settles in across Florida with a stalled front farther south across the Florida Straits.

Therefore, expect lots of sunshine Sunday and just some patchy clouds in the afternoon. Eventually, some of those clouds could become isolated showers and storms over the mid to late afternoon hours. Rain chances will be relatively low today at 30% while temperatures will be higher into the low 90s.

Then on Monday and Tuesday, it will remain quiet overall with sunshine and the risk for a few afternoon or evening showers and storms. Out of the two days, Tuesday has a slightly higher rain chance at 40% versus Monday’s 30% risk. In the grand scheme of things, both days will be nice with lots of dry time overall.

Soak that sunshine in because wetter times return for the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday. The culprit? The same stalled front that caused the wet weather last week will lift back north and drift through South Florida.

With moisture levels increasing once again, scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely Wednesday through at least Friday with the highest odds for rain being during the midday hours each day. With repeat rounds of heavy rain possible, flooding will be a concern in some spots.

This follows Miami’s wettest 7-day stretch in over a year with nearly a foot of rainfall!

Tropical update

A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean now has a 60% chance of forming over the next 7 days. We have a long time to monitor this potential system but early indications are that this system should remain north and east of the Caribbean islands.