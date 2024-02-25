A spectacular weekend continues as we close it out this Sunday with abundant sunshine ahead following a cold front that crossed through yesterday morning.

That has lead to widespread lows in the 50s this Sunday morning. A beautiful day is ahead with those sunny skies along with a light, northerly wind. Highs will remain several degrees below normal in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be another cool night but it won’t be as chilly as Sunday. Lows will once again drop into the 50s across most inland areas as well as the upper Florida Keys. The rest of the Keys should fall back down into the low to mid 60s.

The early week time period will remain beautiful and quiet with mostly sunny skies as the wind veers back off the water. This will drive highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

It then turns breezy at times mid to late week, which will drive in additional clouds. This onshore wind out of the southeast will step those high temperatures up to around 80F starting Wednesday.

Besides an isolated shower being blown onshore mid to late week, our weather pattern remains quiet. A front and storm system will be in the area of northern Florida by next weekend, however, so this will be something to watch for a potential increase in rain chances during that time period.