It sure was a cool — if not chilly — day on Friday across South Florida — for our standards at least — and more of those cold mornings are in store this weekend before a warm trend commences thereafter.

Friday ended up being the coolest day in terms of high temperatures sine late-February!

This Saturday morning is featuring similar — if not slightly cooler — temperatures with widespread readings in the 50s across Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs will only warm to the low 70s at most locations this afternoon as a north wind keeps the cold air locked in. It will be another beautiful day with abundant sunshine.

Saturday night will be the last cold night with lows back in the 50s, although some coastal locations may only drop to the low 60s. 60s will be the rather widespread theme for the Florida Keys.

By Sunday afternoon, the wind flips off the water, signifying an end to the cold weather pattern. It will therefore be warmer but still pleasant during the day Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs then rise into the low to mid 80s next week ahead of another potential cold front for next weekend. Meanwhile, lows will be back to near-normal levels all of next week, hovering in the mid to upper 60s for most mainland locations.

Thanksgiving on Thursday is looking fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high of 83F!

Ahead of the holiday if you are traveling across the country today, be aware of the some potential weather-related delays across parts of the Northeast and Northwest.