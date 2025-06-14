Father’s Day weekend is here and the weather is looking spectacular overall! Considering it’s June when there are typically daily scattered showers and storms in the forecast, rain chances will remain below average at only a 20% chance this weekend.

For our Saturday, expect spotty showers rolling onshore, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, a nice onshore breeze and typical highs near 90F.

The Saharan dust has also exited the region, so air quality is back to good levels.

Then on Father’s Day Sunday, it will practically be a copy-and-paste forecast with sunshine and a few showers.

If you’re thinking of going to the beach, it will be great with the generally dry conditions. Water temperatures are currently warm in the mid to upper 80s but use some caution because the rip current risk remains moderate.

Heading into next week, very little change is forecast. It will turn slightly hotter but rain chances are expected to remain unusually low for this time of the year. Enjoy!