Southerly surge?

Our air flow is turning out of the south and that can mean only one thing: even warmer temperatures with higher humidity. It’s already been an exceptionally warm start to November across south Florida. Readings will remain above average, at least until the end of the week. Currently more moisture is working into the area and that’s leading to scattered downpours. Rain showers will be more likely during the nighttime and morning hours through Wednesday. On the weather map we’re keeping close tabs on low pressure shifting across the southeastern states. It’s part of a large storm system bringing widespread rain over the eastern third of the nation. For us, we’ll patiently wait for the bulk of the storm to lift northward. Attached to it is a trailing cold front that’s slated to arrive between in south Florida Thursday night through Friday mid-day (forecast models are not in exact agreement on its timing). Ahead of the front, expect the warmer and wetter conditions, especially as the cold front eases closer to us during the midweek. There will be the potential for scattered thunderstorms as the boundary arrives with greater instability. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures should more closely resemble fall (finally)! Nights are likely to settle into the 60’s (about a 10-degree drop) while daytime highs just rise into the upper 70’s. Finally, in the tropics, we continue to follow a disturbance over the Leeward Islands that carries a risk of developing into a tropical depression. Odds have come down recently, but the National Hurricane Center is giving it a “medium chance”at strengthening into a organized tropical system. Either way, areas of rain and stronger winds will move toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic during the midweek. Long range forecasts are in fair agreement that the disturbance gets deflected over time, and steered “back out to sea” by the end of the week. Florida will not be under a threat from this Atlantic weather system.