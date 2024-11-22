Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed our first cold snap of the season this morning! South Florida experienced much cooler conditions earlier today for the first time since February of this year. A strong cold front came through the area and a Northwest wind behind this front has brought colder and drier air across the region. Temperatures early this morning dropped into the 50s for many South Florida locations while high temperatures in the afternoon struggled to reach the mid 70s. Beautiful blue skies and a brisk breeze completed this picture perfect day. And the best news is that these cooler conditions will not just be a one day event this time around.

So how long will these cooler temperatures stick around for? Well, if you thought this morning and afternoon were cool, then wait til you see what Saturday has in store for South Florida! The cold air will peak Saturday morning and afternoon as all of mainland South Florida drops into the mid to lower 50s and more of the Florida Keys drop into the 50s than the night before. Some of our inland locations of Miami-Dade & Broward might even see temperatures in the 40s early Saturday morning. Similar to today, high temperatures will struggle to warm.

Looking ahead, the latter part of the weekend looks to remain on the chilly side. Sunday morning our low temperatures will once again drop into the 50s for most. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday but will still remain in the mid to upper 70s (which is still slightly below average). The reason? The area of high pressure providing a chilly Northwest wind will be shifting farther east and cause our wind pattern to shift off the water. Heading into Thanksgiving week the return of ocean air will bring back milder temperatures all around for South Florida. Low temperatures next week will bounce back into the 60s while afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 80s. The good news is that humidity levels shouldn’t be too high for much of next week and Thanksgiving across South Florida should be rather comfortable and not too humid.

Have a wonderful winter-like weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.