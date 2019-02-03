South Florida weather? A winner!

We were dodging a few rain showers on Saturday while stubborn clouds prevailed to start the weekend. Now, “things are looking up” in the weather and a beautiful stretch is about to begin. Here’s a look at the Miami sky at sunset (Saturday) with just a hint of the sun going down.

All of the weather reporting stations indicated warmer than usual temperatures, on Saturday. None of those temperatures was higher than Marathon’s 85-degrees, which tied the record for the Middle Keys. Interestingly, (just the day before) Marathon also reached into the mid 80’s and tied the record high on Friday.

The frequent clouds and damp conditions, recently, can be traced to a large low pressure disturbance impacting much of Florida. Heading into Sunday the low pressure area will exit the region.

Brighter skies will be seen on “Super Sunday” . As for the warmth, it’s going to hang around. Expect afternoon highs inching just above 80-degrees.

High pressure that’s now over the southeastern United States will expand into the Gulf and across Florida as the new week begins. The high will act as a block from fronts entering our area. Also, mainly dry conditions should prevail with only slim rain chances.