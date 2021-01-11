South Florida Warming Up

High pressure is weakening over the area as a cold front approaches. This cold front should stall to the north and not make it into South Florida. Winds will be light and variable off the ocean to help temperatures moderate back to warmer levels. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s to about 80 degrees mid-week, which is a few degrees above-average (Avg low: 60°, Avg high: 70°).

However, some shower activity is possible through Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, a stronger low pressure system moves towards the area and pushes a cold front through South Florida. This may bring additional showers to the area through Thursday morning, before pushing the front off to the east. Temperatures will be near-average.

The next strong cold front will be dropping out of Canada and into the eastern United States as we move on into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7