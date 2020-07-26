SOUTH FLORIDA TRENDING DRIER

Not too bad of a start of a weekend for us,….Especially given that it was supposed to be a little on the soggy side this weekend due to some tropical moisture in our area. We did see an increase in rain during the mid to late morning hours and lingered into the early afternoon but as the afternoon progressed all we saw was blue skies up and down or East Coast metro areas. It looks like today we’re well on our way to a similar weather pattern with possibly lower rain chances.
The pattern is slowly beginning to change for us and it all starts with an upper level low pressure system that was over the Bahamas yesterday and is now beginning to lift north away from our area. Also, remnant tropical moisture over our area will slowly move away from South Florida as well. Meanwhile a large area of dry air over the Atlantic will slowly be pushed towards South Florida which should help lower our rain chances through the upcoming week.
As the moisture over our area last few days and the upper-level low pressure system over the Bahamas both move away, drier air will move in next few days. This will help lower our rain chances through much of the upcoming week. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/PDy72sitMg
Today won’t be a washout of a day however we are expecting a few showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm or two in the forecast. Steamy sunshine helped morning temperatures quickly warm and are expected to reach the lower 90s later this afternoon. So its a green light for any outdoor plans or errands today,….just be sure to have that rain gear with you just in case you do encounter a shower or 2. Our onshore wind flow remains breezy at times along coastal areas so if you are planning on hitting the beaches today, watch out for rip currents.
The tropics are now once again looking a bit on the active side. We have tropical storm Hanna that made landfall across Texas yesterday. Luckily, tropical storm Gonzalo has fallen apart after producing heavy rain across the Windward Islands. And then we have a rigorous area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the Atlantic waters. This system could be our next tropical depression in the next day or so and will be one that we here in South Florida and Bahamas need to watch in the days to come.
An area of low pressure 1000 miles WSW of the Cape Verde Islands is quickly moving westward across the Atlantic as it produces disorganized showers & t-storms. A tropical depression is likely to form next few days as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/GhFwOsZei4
South Florida is finally beginning to see an improvement as far as our rain chances are concerned. With some dry air trying to filter in once again in the form of Saharan dust, this should help inhibit shower chances each afternoon next few days but especially Tuesday and Wednesday that look to be the driest days of the week for us. Much of the work week looks to remain on the drier side, with just a few showers possible late in the week. Otherwise not too bad of an extended forecast for us especially when compared to the wet work week we just had.