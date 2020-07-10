South Florida Summer Sizzle & Tracking Fay

Weekend Forecast

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Fay moving North offshore the Delmarva Peninsula will keep our steering winds out of the West-Southwest through early next week. This pumps in the heat and help move sea breeze inland storms toward the East coast. Temperatures will be sizzling in the 90’s and nearing records as well.

Tail of moisture will be left behind into early next week as steering winds remain out of the West-Southwest. Sea breeze will fire up spotty storms inland that will slowly move towards the East coast. Flooding in some areas could be possible. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/2bOKJ1PKQ1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2020

Yesterday Miami check in at 98 and making it a third straight day of setting new record. Today we can expect the same!

Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Fay is slightly strong as it heads Northward just offshore of the Delmarva Peninsula. Sustained winds are at 50 mph. On the forecast track, Fay is expected to move near the Mid- Atlantic Coast today and move inland over the Mid-Atlantic or the Northeast U.S. late tonight or on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Cape May New Jersey to Watch Hill Rhode Island including Long Island and Long Island Sound. Southern Bay Delaware now under the warning. Gusty winds likely with plenty of heavy to spread over the Northeast. Flooding could be possible as Fay could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 7 inches.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm #Fay is slightly stronger as it heads northward just off the coast. Several inches of rain expected and flash flooding a concern across Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/viyBNQaFkR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2020

T.S Warning in effect from Cape May New Jersey to Watch Hill Rhode Island including Long Island due to #Fay. 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 7 inches possible with gusty winds. Flooding possible from MD, DE, NY, PA, NJ, Southeast NY & Southern New England. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/5pYaN0xbrH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7