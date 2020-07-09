South Florida Sizzle

Record Heat
Miami reached a record high of 98° on Thursday, breaking the old mark of 96° from 1995. The National Weather Service had also stated that Ft. Lauderdale set a record, but later retracted. It appears there is a discrepancy on the actual temp and year of the old record. NWS says the issue will be resolved on Friday as they review all the old data. They are referencing 95° from 1963 as the all time high but it could be as the graphic shows 98° from 1932. Key West missed their all time high by one degree.
Above Average Temps Remain
Typical Temps run between 89-91, South Florida will stay above that through much of next week. Better rain chances approach the area by Wednesday.
New Tropical Storm
As of 5 pm, Thursday, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Fay. It’s not expected to get much stronger than 50 mph winds, but it’s capable of dumping heavy rain.
Forecast calls for anywhere between 2 – 5 inches of rain with up to 8 inches in spots. Flooding will be a concern.
We’ll be watching