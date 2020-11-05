South Florida Should Monitor Eta

Eta is now a depression and producing ongoing life-threatening flash flooding across portions of Central America. It will make a U-turn back into the Caribbean Sea on Friday and strengthen into a tropical storm.
THURSDAY 4 AM ADVISORY- #Eta is a depression that continues to produce heavy rains and life-threatening flooding over portions of Central America. It is forecast to strengthen when it moves back into the Caribbean. South #Florida still in the cone. Need to watch. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Yz2mWv8d92
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2020
South Florida still under the cone of concern and NHC has a tropical storm tracking through the region Monday into Tuesday.
Regardless of track and intensity, heavy rain event on the way.
Key messages:
1 Today and tomorrow tropical moisture moves in and areas of street flooding possible.
FAST SHOWERS MOVING IN- Lots of tropical moisture will spread northward across South #Florida today & tomorrow. Isolated areas of street flooding will be possible today, primarily along the east coast sections of South Florida. Have the rain gear on hand! pic.twitter.com/KYRxlNoOPX
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2020
2) Heavy rainfall and flooding likely starts Friday through early next week. Models going with 7+ inches of rain. Other model trends showing 10-15 inches along coastal areas.
3) Flood watch including watches and warnings could go up for portions of South Florida by Friday.
Regardless of #Eta track & intensity, concern for flooding rainfall is increasing. If model trends continue a Flood Watch may be required for some portion of our area. Impacts from Eta remain possible into early next week. Coastal areas could see 10"-15". pic.twitter.com/p2aeNDSDsT
— Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 5, 2020
Stay informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7