South Florida Should Monitor Eta

Eta is now a depression and producing ongoing life-threatening flash flooding across portions of Central America. It will make a U-turn back into the Caribbean Sea on Friday and strengthen into a tropical storm.

South Florida still under the cone of concern and NHC has a tropical storm tracking through the region Monday into Tuesday.

Regardless of track and intensity, heavy rain event on the way.

Key messages:

1 Today and tomorrow tropical moisture moves in and areas of street flooding possible.

2) Heavy rainfall and flooding likely starts Friday through early next week. Models going with 7+ inches of rain. Other model trends showing 10-15 inches along coastal areas.
3) Flood watch including watches and warnings could go up for portions of South Florida by Friday.

Stay informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

