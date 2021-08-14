Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great work week. Our Friday started off with plenty of shower and thunderstorm activity but then the second half of the day truly made up for it with lots of sunshine and blue skies especially across our coastal locations. As we head through the weekend all eyes will be on Fred’s whereabouts and how much moisture we actually get from Fred. This morning we saw plenty of shower and thunderstorm activity across the portions of the Florida Keys and will have to see how much of that moisture makes it into mainland South Florida.

Fred has really had a difficult time getting its act together as it moves closer to South Florida. The high terrain of Hispaniola tore Fred apart and then it battled wind shear for a few days only to go over the northern coast of Cuba and interact with land once again. Of course this is great news for South Florida, seeing as how we don’t have a strong system on our hands but it has been a difficult one to forecast. The very latest with Fred shows that that all of South Florida remains out of the cone and Fred should remain a tropical depression until it begins to lift north across the Gulf of Mexico where some strengthening is possible one again.

So the forecast for South Florida today will be highly dependent on Fred. How much moisture will it actually draw up across South Florida? This morning the Florida Keys woke up to lots of rain so we will have to see how much of that moisture actually makes its way into mainland areas of South Florida. One thing we know for sure is that breezy conditions are expected today with some shower and storm activity expected and with some dry time as well. A flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida today.

The weekend across South Florida calls for some of Fred’s rain bands to push through South Florida, along with plenty of dry time. Same goes for Sunday. As Fred enters the Gulf Coast on Monday into Tuesday, typical rain chances will return for South Florida. Looking ahead towards the end of the work week….Tropical Storm Grace (which is currently a few hundred miles ESE of the Leeward Islands) should be in our general area so we will have to see what impacts and/or moisture South Florida will be seeing. For now, we are lucky that we were once again spared from a tropical system!

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.