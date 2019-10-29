SOUTH FLORIDA LOOKING FOR FALL

As high pressure keeps in control of the weather pattern and drier air remains in place, conditions across South Florida will remain quiet with typical rain chances remaining in the forecast for much of the week. Weather conditions across South Florida will remain “uneventful” as far as significant rainfall is concerned…until possibly the upcoming weekend when a front tries to reach South (but fails!).
But even though the pattern will be on the quiet side, temperatures next few days are most definitely something worth mentioning. The average high temperature in Miami this time of year should be near 84 degrees and as we all know, temperatures each afternoon have been much warmer than that! Wednesday will be no different. Afternoon high temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s while some spots actually warm into the lower 90s. Temperatures rest of the work week look to be just as warm.
And while we’re on the topic of “quiet”, let’s quickly talk about the Tropics. A month left of hurricane season and right now the National Hurricane Center is only watching 1 storm in the far Eastern Atlantic with a low development chance. And while this system will meander over the Atlantic near the Azores, the cooler Atlantic waters should dissipate later this week. The only possible threat to land is to the Azores as this large area of low pressure is already producing gale-force winds. Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of this storm.
And as a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. On Sunday, November 3rd at 2am to be exact. So before you go to bed on Saturday night…be sure to set your clocks back 1 hour as we “FALL BACK” and get an extra hour of sleep!