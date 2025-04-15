Happy Tuesday, April 15, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the nice weather April has provided to us. Normally April is a transition from the dry season to the rainy season across South Florida so we are used to dealing with showers throughout the month. This year, April has provided some really nice weather with comfortable conditions and mostly dry days. And the calm weather continued early this morning as South Florida woke up to comfortable conditions once again and mild temperatures mostly in the 60s for Miami-Dade and Broward and low 70s for the Florida Keys.

Today will bring similar conditions to yesterday afternoon, except with some minor changes in the forecast. The wind pattern out of the northeast out of the east picked up in speed from time to time on Monday afternoon bringing a nice breeze in our direction. But today we will notice a change in our wind pattern as winds will turn light and variable and will help warm things up for us. The reason? High pressure is moving farther into the Atlantic as a weak front to the north of us drifts south across Florida. Afternoon high temperatures today will be reaching into the mid 80s so it will be warmer outside, however, humidity levels will still be tolerable across South Florida. Rain will once again remain out of the forecast and we will get to enjoy another mostly sunny and dry day.

South Florida will continue to enjoy quiet and calm conditions each day. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday as we reach into the mid 80s while our overnight lows continue in 60s. And unlike the showers we normally experience in the month of April, this work week looks to be mainly dry. A weak front will push through South Florida mid-week. And even though we are not expecting a cooldown with this one, high pressure immediately builds into the region again and will help keep conditions comfortable for just a bit longer. More so, we will notice the difference in the afternoon as our high temperatures return to the lower 80s. Heading into Easter weekend, the breeze builds once again as humidity levels gradually increase across South Florida again. For now, the weekend looks mainly dry.

Enjoy these beautiful conditions!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

