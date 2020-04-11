SOUTH FLORIDA HEATING UP AGAIN

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern shifted focus today. After days of record breaking temperatures in the mid 90s, Rain and thunderstorms returned to South Florida….a pattern we have not seen for some time.
Although afternoon high temperatures remained unseasonably warm, an Easterly breeze actually held them from warming any more than the mid 80s today (the normal high temperatures should be in the lower 80s). And it looks like today’s temperatures will actually be the “lowest” through the next 5 days. The heat will be on in South Florida next few days!
But what about the rain? Quiet the rain and storm show we got today. And although our South Florida lawns really needed the rain, we will most definitely welcome drier times next few days. But that doesn’t mean we are completely done with the rain. A few early Sunday showers are possible but as Sunday progresses, South Florida should begin to see increasing sunshine into the afternoon. And we should remain mainly dry through the first half of the work week. By the middle of the work week, a weak front stalled out over Central Florida will finally make its approach into South Florida. This will bring rain and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms back into the forecast by the end of the work. Unfortunately it could linger into next weekend.
Let’s talk temperatures now! South Florida will be feeling the heat next few days,…more than usual! As winds begin to veer out of the South on Sunday then out of the South Southwest by the start of the work week, temperatures will soar into the lower 90s. Some spots could easily see the mid 90s once again by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This will shatter current high temperature records across South Florida. Our “heat relief” will finally arrive at the end of the week as a weak front reaches South Florida. This won’t be the cooling kind of front, however, rain will help knock temperatures back down into the mid 80s.
‘Hot then damp’ pretty much sums up our weather pattern through the next 5-7 days. After weeks of “dry weather”, it looks like South Florida is slowly transitioning to a more typical Spring-like pattern and inching closer to the rainy season where rain and thunderstorms are a part of our every day forecast. As winds veer out of the South Sunday and Monday, a strong warm breeze will remain in place. South Florida is back to looking for that “heat relief” once again.