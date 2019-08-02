South Florida Getting Soaked

The remnants of a tropical wave continue to soak parts of South Florida. This wave is no longer being followed for development by The National Hurricane Center.

High pressure to the East and upper-low to the West will keep steering flow out of the Southwest. This will allow for deep tropical moisture to hang around, leaving our rain chances high through the weekend. Therefore, look for on and off downpours.

Southwest steering winds will keep deep tropical moisture in place over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8UDwBeaCy8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 2, 2019

The primary hazard going into the weekend will be street flooding. Computer models showing about 2 to 5 inches of rain possible especially along coastal communities. The “extra high” high tides won’t help the situation.

Good rain chance to continue over the next few days. 2 to 5 inches of rain possible. Main concern is for areas of street flooding. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dDmxtnw18w — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 2, 2019

Today in the Tropics

Broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles Southeast of the Lesser Antilles is battling a lot of dry air and Saharan Dust located to the North. The chance for development has gone down to a 40% (medium chance) through the next 5 days. There is still the possibility it could form into a depression before reaching the islands. Regardless, scattered showers and storms will likely arrive between Monday and Tuesday.

Chances keep going down with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles SE of the Lesser Antilles. It is producing limited showers & storms moving WNW 10-15 mph. Still could develop before reaching the islands. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8q3zy4maaM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 2, 2019

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7