South Florida Fall, Plus Tracking The Tropics

Local Forecast

South Florida Fall weather looking good. Over the last couple of days we’ve noticed a change in the air and today has been picture perfect. High pressure is in control stretching from the mid-Atlantic states into the Gulf of Mexico. This will continue to flow in dry air from the North and keep us with little to no rain through Thursday.

Winds will be lighter with improving beach and boating conditions by Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karen is not well-organized, but still forecast to produce heavy rainfall and tropical storm-force winds (39+ mph) across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday. The system will move into the Western Atlantic Ocean and slow down considerably by the end of the week. Right now, models are uncertain whether or not it will impact the Bahamas or even the East Coast of the United States. It depends on an area of high pressure building to the North of Karen.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the Far Eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to become a hurricane late week and we have plenty of time to watch.

There have been no major changes with Tropical Storm Jerry. It is still moving slowly North-Northwest and forecast to move close to Bermuda Tuesday night. They remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7