Following a cold front that crossed through South Florida Monday night, chilly temperatures have been unleashed which will last for the rest of this week.

Across mainland areas, temperatures were about 20F colder Tuesday afternoon versus Monday afternoon!

Wednesday morning has been even colder with widespread lows in the 40s across Broward County, near 50F across Miami-Dade County and in the 50s across the Florida Keys.

For Miami and Fort Lauderdale, this is the coldest air in almost two years!

Thankfully for our Wednesday, we’ll continue to see sunshine and just some patchy clouds, especially by the coast. Afternoon temperatures will be much milder into the low 70s today with the exception of the Florida Keys, which will remain stuck in the mid 60s.

Thursday morning lows are forecast to be fairly similar as Wednesday morning with many locations falling into the 40s.

A reinforcing push of cold air will arrive overnight, however, which will make for colder highs in the mid 60s all across South Florida Thursday afternoon.

Now by Friday, this will be a transition day as it starts cold then ends milder. This is in advance of our next cold front, which will usher in warmer temperatures Saturday before it cools off again Sunday and beyond.