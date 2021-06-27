Happy Sunday, South Florida.

Here is the Rescue Forecast for the Surfside area. Weather is expected to cooperate a bit more this afternoon as somewhat lower rain chances are expected. Some showers & storms will be possible, but it won’t be a washout.

Today & tomorrow afternoon, expect typical showers and storms with more sunshine. By tomorrow night, expect rain to increase as a disturbance approaches the Southeast. As it moves inland, much wetter times are expected on Tuesday.

Today won’t be as wet as the past few days. Typical showers and storms are expected this morning and afternoon, with more of an isolated chance tonight. Temperatures will be near normal, and humidity remains high.

There is a high rip current risk for South Florida beaches today.

Although today won’t be as wet as the past few days, but the soggy pattern returns starting tomorrow night and into midweek. We end the week on more typical rain chances.

A disturbance has a slight chance of developing as it moves toward the Southeast coast of the U.S. Significant growth is not anticipated due to dry air surrounding it and unfavorable upper-level winds.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a slight chance of slow development through midweek next week as it moves toward the west.

Have a great day, South Florida.