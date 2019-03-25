Some spring showers

Spring showers were popping on Monday. Wetter conditions targeted Miami International Airport with a heavier and steadier batch during the early afternoon. Miami picked up nearly one-half inch of rain. There were also some lightning strikes near the Everglades and by Homestead.

Here’s the radar still showing a few downpours in southern Miami-Dade by the late afternoon time frame. Into the evening, most spots were dry on the sweep.

We’re at the warmest part of the week across south Florida (ahead of an approaching cold front). The warmest location on Monday? The Middle Florida Keys. Marathon tied the record high for the date, at 87-degrees!

A weak front will slide across the region from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After that, the weather story focuses on stronger wind speeds. Once low pressure forms (by the Bahamas) south Florida winds will become gusty and several Marine Hazards come into play. The higher seas will make for difficult boating. Meanwhile, rip currents will be a threat along Atlantic beaches. Swimming is not advised due to the dangerous rip currents. Wind gusts, by the way, will be strongest at the coast and gusts will likely be in the 30-35 mph range.