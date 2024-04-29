Following some showers and a big breeze this past weekend, we will see some changes for our weather this week.

The main change is the lessening breeze in the coming days as high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean, which was responsible for the windy weather over the weekend, starts to break down and substantially weaken.

It will still be breezy this Monday with sustained winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph but by Wednesday, winds will be quite light.

Unlike in past weeks, there will also be a little bit more moisture being steered into South Florida from the south and east this week, leading to the chance for the occasional shower or even isolated thunderstorm.

The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday but the chance for at least a stray shower will exist over the next seven days.

As far as the forecast is concerned for our Monday, we’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine with some spotty showers possible, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be about the same as over the weekend, reaching the mid 80s.

Temperatures will turn slightly warmer and a bit more muggy by midweek but will remain at near-seasonable levels, with most locations continuing to experience highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s courtesy of a dominant wind out of the southeast.