Some Showers Today, Much Wetter Sunday Into Monday

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Today, our winds are out of the east bringing breezy showers into South Florida. It will be windy as well with gusts up to 30 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day as well. A system in the Gulf of Mexico will be soaking South Florida tomorrow into Monday.

Good morning South Florida! Expect some rain today throughout the day, with the highest chance in the morning. Rain chances range from 30-40%. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zMKY52p2IO — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 21, 2019

The best chance of rain today is throughout the morning. We aren’t expecting a washout since we have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon into the evening. Either way, have your umbrellas handy!

Here's your day planner for today! Keep your umbrellas just in case! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bcSvpuPBZW — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 21, 2019

In addition, we aren’t expecting the best boating and beach conditions today. Aside from the icky weather, a High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect as well.

Not the best boating and beach conditions today. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 7 PM. Also, a Small Craft Advisory continues. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PC71gNiwza — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 21, 2019

Things will get wet into Monday, but we will dry up right on time for Christmas Eve and Christmas!

Here's your 7-day forecast! Wet into Monday, followed by dry conditions just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/SPoDI3eRA3 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) December 21, 2019

Have a great day, South Florida!