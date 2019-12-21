Some Showers Today, Much Wetter Sunday Into Monday

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
Today, our winds are out of the east bringing breezy showers into South Florida. It will be windy as well with gusts up to 30 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day as well. A system in the Gulf of Mexico will be soaking South Florida tomorrow into Monday.
The best chance of rain today is throughout the morning. We aren’t expecting a washout since we have a 30% chance of rain this afternoon into the evening. Either way, have your umbrellas handy!
In addition, we aren’t expecting the best boating and beach conditions today. Aside from the icky weather, a High Surf Advisory and a Small Craft Advisory are in effect as well.
Things will get wet into Monday, but we will dry up right on time for Christmas Eve and Christmas!
Have a great day, South Florida!