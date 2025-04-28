South Florida the weekend was sunny, mainly dry and warm and the start of the week is featuring more of the same. However, there will be some changes for Tuesday as a weak front moves in. This front will actually bring us the best chance out of the entire week to see some useful showers.

Look for these showers to be isolated to scattered happening between 8am to 1pm and then drier air filters in once again.

We will sound like a broken record with a similar patter to play out the remainder of the week. Each day will feature an onshore wind with mostly dry conditions and near average temperatures.







Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7