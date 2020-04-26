Some Showers and a Strong Storm or Two Possible Today

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

Here is a live look outside our North Bay Village studios. Lots of clouds covering the skies with some light rain across Broward & Dade and some storms in the Keys.

Showers & storms impacted the Lower FL Keys and waters to the north. Nearshore waters encountered heavy downpours, gusts up to 30 kts, and lightning. On land, some of the lower keys saw heavy downpours.

A 39 mph wind gust was reported earlier this morning associated with the thunderstorms that moved through the middle and lower keys to the NW of Key West.

Here’s your day planner for today! The best chance of rain will be later this afternoon for Broward & Dade counties. Some showers and maybe a storm or two will be possible.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Depression 1-E in the Eastern Pacific in still holding together with 35 mph. We should see it weaken by tonight into tomorrow. It’s located 765 miles SW of Baja California. Track keeps it over open water.

Have a great day, South Florida!