Heat Advisory in effect for all of South Florida through tonight for feels like temperatures between 108 to 112 degrees.

Heat Advisory in effect for mainland South #Florida through 8 pm tonight. Florida Keys from 10 am to 7 pm for feels like temperatures up to 112F. Make sure to try and stay cool! @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/zDSInx60DL — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 25, 2023

Dust departs between late today and tomorrow as winds increase out of the East. This onshore flow will help moisture in the Atlantic move our way. This is setting the stage for a typical Summer pattern to return with morning passing showers followed by afternoon inland storms Wednesday. However, late week if the moisture in the Atlantic holds and models are right, times of rain will help temperatures go down into the low 90’s (average high is 91).

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Wave near the Windward Islands remains disorganized and only has a small chance to form. Rain and gusty winds to move across the Lesser Antilles in about a day or so.

Disturbance located a few hundred miles South-Southwest of Bermuda has a low chance to form as it moves West-Northwest towards the Southeastern U.S.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7