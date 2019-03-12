Some relief from the heat on the way

A steamy day is expected ahead of a front that will move slowly South. Miami and Key West will be on record watch with highs possibly making it into the upper 80’s. Southwest Florida could be nearing 90 degrees. Grab an extra water bottle and stay hydrated!

Most of the computer models are indicating that clouds will build tonight and winds will increase on Wednesday with a chance of fast-moving showers. Temperatures will get knocked down a few degrees to bring us some relief from the unseasonably warm conditions we’ve been experiencing. Lows will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the lower 80’s. Near average temperatures expected the remainder of the week. Keep in mind that with winds turning gusty, marine hazards will be present at least through Thursday. Therefore, swimmers and boaters should be extra cautious.

A dry pattern with lots of sunshine is in the forecast through Saturday, but on Sunday another front approaches. We will monitor the next few model runs as there are signs of a wetter pattern setting up shop for South Florida next week. Stay tuned!

Isolated showers possible late today as weak cold front approaches. The chance sticks around through Wednesday. Not expecting a washout or big dip in degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CaGMtGdAak — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 12, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

