Steady sunshine with dry conditions set to continue for today. However, the breeze builds along the coast this afternoon creating choppy to rough seas. This breeze will bring in and out clouds, but there will still be great eclipse viewing conditions!

It begins at 1:47pm with max viewing (moon will look like it’s taking a bite out of the sun) at 3:01pm. It ends at 4:13pm.

However, sun safety is key. Regular sunglasses are not enough. Make sure you have your solar certified sunglasses or pinhole projector to view the eclipse. You will also need that special filter to protect your phones and cameras to take pictures and video.

Have a Sun-tastic day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7