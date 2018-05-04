Soggy Weekend?

High pressure is forecast to move east over the Atlantic Ocean, so will leave a chance of a passing shower mainly for the coastal and metro area this Friday. However, some changes are expected for the weekend and it is all because of a large area of clouds and rain that flared up to the north of Puerto Rico yesterday. This disturbance will be reaching the Florida Straits Saturday. The amount of rain we receive will depend on whether or not the moisture holds. These features can mushroom fast and fall apart easily.

An approaching front will trap deep tropical moisture over us on Sunday, so look for a decent rain chance through Tuesday. Drier air to move in from the north once the front washes out midweek.

By Monday, front approaching front over north Florida will trap tropical moisture over us and leave a good rain chance in place. We will gradually dry up on Tuesday.

Models are showing rain for the weekend. Get the latest on Today in Florida! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/G4ExtI7ipj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 4, 2018

New Changes by The National Weather Service: Rainy season will have a fixed start and end date. It will start on May 15 and run through October 15. Normally during the rainy season we receive 70% of our yearly budget for rain. Seasonal total will range between 33 to 44 inches.

Rainy season is around the corner and May 15th will be the new fixed start date. @wsvn @nwsmiami pic.twitter.com/UiJuhC54SC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 4, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7