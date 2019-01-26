SOGGY WEEKEND IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend will be a great one to catch up on any movies or house chores we’ve been putting off!

After a few weeks of benign, cool & drier weather in South Florida, big changes are expected this weekend. A disturbance will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and will push towards South Florida this weekend. Ahead of the disturbance, plenty of moisture will creep back into the forecast. This will leave grey skies & pockets of rain throughout the day on Saturday. Ohh and did I mention the cool temperatures behind this past week’s cold front? Yeah,…they will stick around as well!

On Sunday that disturbance is forecast to cross somewhere between South Florida and the Florida Straits, this will not only keep rain, cloudy skies & breezy conditions in the forecast but the cool temperatures will also stick around. One added weather feature to take note of is that isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon & evening.

That disturbance should be on the Atlantic side of Florida come Monday morning, but leftover moisture might still be enough to squeeze out a few morning showers. And while Monday will start off on the cloudy side, South Florida can expect improving conditions as we head into the afternoon and evening. (By the way…keep the jackets with you because temperatures will STILL be on the cooler side for the start of the work week.)

The rest of the work week looks drier but a mid-week cold front and a Northerly wind component will help keep temperatures in check, not allowing them to warm up any more than the 70s during the afternoon hours. Morning temperatures all week will also remain on the cooler side, with some areas in the Keys also dipping down into the 50s.

So keep that rain gear with you at all times this weekend. And by the start of the work week, we will be hanging up the rain jackets and reaching for our regular jackets! Sweater weather is here to stay through much of the upcoming work week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.