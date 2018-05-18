Soggy Weekend

We still have a steady stream of Caribbean moisture coming in and that is leaving our rain chances high through the weekend. Look for early sunshine fueling afternoon storms. The storms will start off around inland locations midday and spread slowly toward the coastal communities. Most of the models are calling for about 2 inches of rain especially along the east coast. We have already seen several inches in the past couple of days, so locally higher amounts will be possible. The main concern with the storms will be for frequent dangerous lightning and street flooding around vulnerable low-lying areas.
Look for rain chances to go down (back to seasonal averages: 30-40%) on Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7