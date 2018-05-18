Soggy Weekend

We still have a steady stream of Caribbean moisture coming in and that is leaving our rain chances high through the weekend. Look for early sunshine fueling afternoon storms. The storms will start off around inland locations midday and spread slowly toward the coastal communities. Most of the models are calling for about 2 inches of rain especially along the east coast. We have already seen several inches in the past couple of days, so locally higher amounts will be possible. The main concern with the storms will be for frequent dangerous lightning and street flooding around vulnerable low-lying areas.

Look for rain chances to go down (back to seasonal averages: 30-40%) on Tuesday.

Flooding risk is moderate along the metro and coastal areas of Broward through northern Miami-Dade. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0xLZEZwBcf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 18, 2018

High risk of seeing dangerous lightning with the storms that form this afternoon in Broward and a good portion of Miami-Dade. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/V8qagOFj2e — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 18, 2018

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

