Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend. South Florida experienced unsettled weather yesterday with some much-needed rain, although it was too much at one time. A disturbance nearby left unsettled weather for western portions of South Florida on Saturday and for the Florida Keys, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for the island chain. Then on Sunday, all of that energy and unsettled weather favored eastern portions of South Florida and that left for a soggy and stormy Sunday. This morning showers and storms started off the day over the Atlantic and some of that activity did push through areas of South Florida. But luckily, the disturbance is starting to move away and we should see an improvement in the coming days.

Today’s weather will be an improvement compared to what South Florida saw yesterday. With that said, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will still be possible, especially late this afternoon and early evening. A south to southwest wind flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will cause afternoon thunderstorms to favor the East Coast metro, especially in the more northern areas of South Florida. Because of warm winds out of the south near the surface, our high temperatures will reach the mid 80s before the second round of shower activity develops.

Looking ahead, South Florida begins to dry out as the disturbance that left soggy conditions Sunday continues to move away. High pressure will strengthen and build into the region again, helping South Florida dry out. However, it will still be humid and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s from time to time. Our wind pattern will also begin to build, bringing breezy conditions by midweek then windy to gusty conditions for the remainder of the work week and start of the weekend. It looks like the first few days of April will be starting off on the warm side.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.