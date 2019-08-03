Soggy times

The rain has been relentless in Miami (especially Saturday afternoon)! By the evening, the city had picked up two-and a half inches of rain, just shy of a record rainfall for the date!

The slow-moving downpours lead to a Street Flood Advisory over the highly populated Miami-metro area and extending over to Miami Beach. The alert was allowed to expire during the early evening hours. A separate advisory included northeast Broward County (which lasted a little longer than the Dade County flood alert). By the way, it also extended north to include Palm Beach areas.

The potential for more heavy rain remains high. All along southeast Florida, places could easily receive between 2 and 4 inches of additional rain from Sunday through Monday.

Why is it so wet? It’s the net effect of having a low pressure disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico (nearly stationary). In turn, tropical moisture is streaming from the Caribbean, and Gulf, along a southwest steering flow. Finally, the Sea Breeze boundaries are in play. As they circulate and interact, it’s a volatile combination with widespread areas of thunderstorms. This generally unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue through the first half of the week. After Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll hopefully see a reduction in available moisture with fewer downpours to have to contend with!