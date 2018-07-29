Soggy Sunday, Wet Work Week

We’re seeing mostly cloudy skies to close out the weekend. While the bulk of the moisture has been confined to the Gulf and Atlantic waters Sunday morning, expect scattered showers and storms to roll onshore throughout the day.

High pressure will push surrounding deep tropical moisture in off the sea breeze. The heaviest rainfall is expected inland by the afternoon and evening hours. With slow moving cells, minor street flooding will be a concern on Sunday.

Consistent southeast winds will maintain a typical summertime pattern across South Florida. Expect a few morning showers in metro and coastal cities. Scattered showers and storms, heaviest over western suburbs, by the afternoon and evening hours into the end of the work week.

TROPICS

There are no areas of interest for tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.