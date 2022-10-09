Following a breezy, partly sunny and showery Saturday, more rain is in store for Sunday. A front has reached central Florida and continues to work south, meeting up with moisture in South Florida. That will make for a better chance for rain across the area today.

Expect scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm this morning along with partly sunny skies. Then in the afternoon, conditions are expected to gradually improve with most showers beginning to push inland, allowing for the coast to start to dry out with more sunshine. The showers and clouds should keep temperatures in check and at average, with forecast highs into the mid to upper 80s along with high humidity.

A few showers will remain possible into tonight, then the start of the week will arrive with better weather. On Monday and Tuesday, the front will have stalled near South Florida, so we can’t rule out the occasional shower, but moisture levels won’t be as high. Therefore, expect a blend of sun and clouds, an isolated shower and warmer temperatures topping off into the upper 80s at most locations. I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas reach 90F, too.

Then by the end of this new week, another front will reach Florida and should start to slow down and stall once it reaches South Florida, which is very common for this time of the year. This will therefore increase our chance for rain and even thunderstorms, especially on Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Julia made landfall on the east-central coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning as a Category 1 storm. It will now weaken as it interacts with land and should dissipate early this week as the remnants of Julia reach the Pacific Ocean. Despite Julia weakening, the storm will still dump heavy rain, which could lead to flooding and mudslides over the next few days across Central America.