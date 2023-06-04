The wet weather pattern continues this Sunday, unfortunately, as the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Arlene are passing to our south over the Florida Straits as it heads east toward the Atlantic.

This morning, we’re experiencing bands of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the Florida Keys and mainland South Florida pivoting onshore. We’ll continue to see this scattered activity through the late-morning hours with more clouds around, then a lull should develop across most areas midday. That’s when we could see more sunshine allowing for temperatures to warm up into the mid 80s at most spots. With that warming and additional sunshine in this unsettled environment, a second round of scattered showers and storms is then expected to develop and head east toward the coast during the mid afternoon through early evening hours.

With today’s storms, there is the risk for an isolated severe storm as well as street flooding, with a Street Flood Watch remaining in effect through midnight tonight across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall will be possible today across parts of the area with today’s rain.

Once we get through today, South Florida will finally experience at least a brief break from the rain with lower rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine and only the chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

It’s not until mid to late week our next weather disturbance begins to enter the picture, drawing up more moisture from the Caribbean Sea and leading to additional rounds of scattered showers and storms starting Wednesday and especially on Thursday and Friday, at this time.