A soggy Sunday is ahead for South Florida as the entire area is waking up to a steady rain this morning. A small scale storm complex organized late yesterday over the Gulf of Mexico and has since tracked east into South Florida, leading to a widespread rain.

This will make for wet weather this Sunday with a most areas seeing a consistent, moderate rain with embedded heavier pockets and thunderstorms through at least midday today. There are some signs we will see some gaps in the activity during the afternoon but widespread to numerous showers and storms are forecast. It’s not until the evening hours when a drying trend commences.

While severe weather is not expected, some of the heavier batches of rain and thunderstorms could produce gusty winds. Isolated areas of flooding are also possible.

The weather will likely turn dry by midnight tonight, setting the stage for better weather as we say good bye to 2024 and welcome 2025 this week.

We’ll be following a front that will stay to our north Monday, which will help in drawing in some drier air and thus lead to just an isolated rain chance to start the week.

Then a couple more fronts arrive Wednesday into Thursday to start the new year, leading to lower humidity and temperatures. By next weekend, highs will only be in the mid 70s and lows likely in the 50s!